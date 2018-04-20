Visit - Delightful village spoilt by state of verges

We visited Woodhall Spa for the first time over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Friends had recommended Woodhall to us and we are delighted to say the village did not disappoint.

There is so much to do - both in Woodhall and in the surrounding area.

We particularly enjoyed visiting the Petwood Hotel and Jubilee Park.

The many walks in and around Woodhall were a bonus.

What a pity the state of the roads/verges in some parts of the village has been allowed to deteriorate.

I’m sure the bad weather hasn’t helped but if only some people used designated car parks instead of parking on the verges themselves then many more people would enjoy a visit.

It was sad to see so many spare places in designated car parks - and so many cars left on verges.

Martin and Tina Cullen

Via email