Verges now restored

At long last our precious verges are being restored.

I must praise all our councillors - and the parish councillors in particular - for their work.

The new bollards near the Tea House In The Woods will hopefully stop people parking on the verges.

I was one of many people who was concerned about the loss of trees to make way for the new car park at the Kinema in the Woods.

However, if the extra spaces stops inconsiderate parking elsewhere then it has to be a positive.

As for the bollards - I wonder if this scheme could be extended to other parts of our village.

Emily Belton

Via email