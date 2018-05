School traffic on Bowl Alley Lane is a nightmare.

Parents who abandon their cars on single yellow lines, the special needs buses being driven like tanks in convoys, totally ignoring the highway code and not letting the vehicles who have right of way; parents with their kids and prams walking on the road.

All compounded by the lollipop lady, who holds the traffic way too long and stops the traffic flow.

You should get down there at 8.35am and watch the chaos.

Rob Ayling

via email.