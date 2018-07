Praise at last for Lincolnshire County Council who have re-surfaced the Tesco Bridge road.

It was truly in an appalling state and I wonder how many cars had been damaged there because of the potholes.

What a pity, though, they did not see fit to extend the repairs a 100 yards or so back along Coning Street.

The potholes there are as bad as anywhere.

Pauline Jackson

Via email