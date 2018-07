Tut Tut Tut Tattershall has become tatty.

There’s a wave of negligence and signs of pure batty

The many pot holes make you drive erratically

The poor hedgerow by Willow Holt cut emphatically

The road signs are skewey

You’d think Tattershall people have all gone screwy!

Well, I just had to say what on earth is happening to dear old Tattershall?

It’s bad enough coping with the pot holes and bad cutting of hedgerows but it’s making Tattershall rather tatty and ugly these days!

Peter Wells

Via email