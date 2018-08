It must be summer as the dreaded Horncastle stink is back.

The awful manure-like aroma drifting over the town must be off-putting to everyone, not least visitors.

I know farmers have to fertilise their land but surely something can be done in this day and age to reduce the smell.

It would be lovely to sit outside in the beautiful weather. Instead, it is stay indoors and close all the windows.

Margret Jackson

Horncastle