Roadworks - Horncastle traffic already at standstill

I am very concerned about the impact the roadworks (West Street/Langton Hill) will have.

Traffic in the town centre is already at a standstill at several times of the day.

Quite how it will cope with the plan to close West Street/Langton Hill remains to be seen.

I share the views of many people that roads like Prospect Street, Accommodation Road etc, etc, will become short cuts during these works.

Many of these roads are already coping with far more traffic than they should.

An accident waiting to happen? I hope not.

Alan Spencer

Via email