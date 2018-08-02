Roadworks - council was short-sighted

I shall be watching the progress of the West Street road works with interest, and find it particularly interesting that the route of the buses has not been settled beforehand.

Might I suggest that this would be the ideal excuse for the long-overdue removal of the bus services from the Market Place, where buses cause traffic havoc, to Jubilee Way, on a potentially permanent basis?

It is only a short step from the centre to the eastbound layby near Still Mary’s Square, and the amount of fuel saved alone, by buses no longer doing a full loop of town through narrow streets, would make it worthwhile.

A shame that the councils were too short-sighted to make the old surgery site into a proper bus station - with access from Jubilee Way while the opportunity was there.

Dominic Hinkins

Via email