Roadworks - A lack of co-ordination

As I write this, the traffic lights have returned to Lincoln Road.

It is at least three weeks since I last saw them. I was beginning to miss them.

As a town, I must ask have we done something wrong to the good people at Lincolnshire County Council?

Or, should we be grateful that the authority is spending so much money repairing our roads?

We can all look forward to works on Boston Road, Conging Street etc, etc .

I just wish that more thought could be put into coordinating these works.

All too often, it seems one schedule is finished and two or three days later, another starts a few hundred yards away.

Tom Shepherd

Via mail