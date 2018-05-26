Roads - Pothole ponder

I would congratulate the Horncastle News for highlighting the sad state of our roads in Lincolnshire.

Like many others, I am puzzled by the County Council’s apparent system for repairing potholes.

I read with interest that they are focusing on main routes. Fair enough but if that is the case, why have they re-surfaced the short section of a road that leads to a handful of homes in West Ashby?

Driving around the area, I see other examples of little used roads being repaired.

Is this really the best use of taxpayers’ money or is it a case of who you know or perhaps who you are?

Michael Highton

Via email