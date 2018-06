Could you please highlight these potholes in Ranyards Lane, Asterby & Goulceby .

They were reported to the Highways Dept in February and again in March and April.

These potholes have caused a few incidents and I feel the Highways Dept are being very neglectful not repairing them.

This is one of the main access routes to the village and is becoming impassable, especially when full of water.

S. Wardle (resident) - via email.