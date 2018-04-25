Potholes - Short term fix not cost effective

I saw your article about the potholes in West Street and then noticed that they were filled in a few days later (the power of the press???)

I was wondering if you could work the same magic in Queen Street please?

Being one of the oldest streets in Horncastle, and a conservation area, it has over 50 potholes which is ludicrous (yes, I counted them this weekend)

When will the council do their sums and realise that a short term fix of filling a hole instead of re-laying concrete costs more in the long run?

Nick Holt

Horncastle