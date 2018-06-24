Park: Intimidating

Re your front page article last week regarding bullying in Bain Valley Park.

I live close to the park and there are problems with gangs of teenagers, especially in the evenings. They play loud music and no one I know walks through the park at night because it can be intimidating.

They are often smoking and drinking and the cans of beer sometimes strewn about the following morning prove that.

As for the pond/lake at the centre of your article, surely it should fenced off - before there is a tragedy.

