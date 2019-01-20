Mud! - Sign was not big enough

Is there not a law or some form of regulation that requires our farmers to keep roads clear of mud?

I write after the terrible condition of the A153 between Horncastle and Louth.

I use that road twice a day to commute to and from work.

The condition on several days last week was a disgrace.

The road was covered with mud and after a shower of rain it turned into a skating rink.

A small sign (hardly visible in the dark at 40mph) on the approach was not enough to warn drivers of a very dangerous hazard.

That section of the A153 is very busy and regularly sees cars travelling at a high speed.

Is this another case of it takes a serious accident before anyone acts?

Martin Thomas

Via email