Mud! - Sign was not big enough

Is there not a law or some form of regulation that requires our farmers to keep roads clear of mud?
I write after the terrible condition of the A153 between Horncastle and Louth.
I use that road twice a day to commute to and from work.
The condition on several days last week was a disgrace.
The road was covered with mud and after a shower of rain it turned into a skating rink.
A small sign (hardly visible in the dark at 40mph) on the approach was not enough to warn drivers of a very dangerous hazard.
That section of the A153 is very busy and regularly sees cars travelling at a high speed.
Is this another case of it takes a serious accident before anyone acts?
Martin Thomas
Via email