I was interested to read the behaviour of youngsters is not an issue in the Market Place area.

Only tonight (Friday) I witnessed a gang of youths congregating around the bus shelter.

True,I did not see any vandalism actually taking place, but the volume of the music, and some of the language being used, was very intimidating. As for the two youths riding bikes down the middle of a street and performing wheelies, it was an accident waiting to happen?

