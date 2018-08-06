Horncastle roadworks - why not night time working?

Why can’t the work be carried out at night in West Street and Langton Hill?

That would keep the traffic flowing during the day and wouldn’t involve the chaos and congestion that will inevitably happen in the town centre.

I appreciate some residents might suffer from noise (at night) but surely any short-term issues would be overcome by long-term gains.

I note the county says one of the reasons for rejecting night work is the costs involved.

If that is the case then why am I told extensive roadworks in Woodhall Spa have just been completed on schedule with the majority of work taking place at night?

Pauline Cooper

Via email