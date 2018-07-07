Highways - Not just bad but dangerous

I have just read the letter from Andrew Neal in one of the latest issues of the Horncastle News. Perhaps the people responsible for the highways should be held responsible for a dereliction of duty.

The highways are not only bad but dangerous.

Dodging potholes takes attention away from driving.

The example I would quote is Golf Road in Mablethorpe.

There have been as many as 20 potholes up to 30 to 40 centimetres and 100 to 150mm deep.

I have reported the same holes times plenty and all they do is drop tarmac in and pat it down. They do not know how to seal it and consequently the ‘repair’ is gone within a few weeks.

If this is not a gross waste of money what is?

Mike Macartney

