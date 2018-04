When will our councils start to prosecute fly-tippers?

Driving around the area, it is shocking to see how many people seem to think it is fine to dump rubbish at the side of our roads.

I know, our district council spends a lot of money clearing up after these people, but surely the time has come to actually prosecute offenders.

Perhaps if a few large fines were imposed by the courts, it might be a deterrent to others.

Marcus Chapman

Via email