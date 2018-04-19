Flooding - Concerns were raised following new homes plans

During the recent bad weather, I noted a steady flow of water flowing past my property.

To my mind, the volume of water has increased since permission was given for new houses to be built.

Like many other people, I objected to the application. Flooding (or the potential for flooding) was one of the concerns I raised.

Now the homes have been completed, I wonder if my own property did flood, what the legal implications would be.

Would the authority who granted planning permission be held responsible?

Despite assurances that drainage from the new properties would not be an issue, I have good reason to doubt otherwise.

I also wonder how many other people are in a similar situation?

After all, there appear to be very few communities in East Lindsey that haven’t seen new homes built....with more to come.

Name and address supplied.