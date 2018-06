I am dismayed, disappointed and horrified to see the once beautiful lush hedgerow that shields the caravan park along Lodge Road butchered.

It certainly hasn’t been trimmed professionally.

It’s altered the skyline, but on the plus side you can now see the caravans and their residents (bet they love that).

Makes you wonder if they checked for nesting birds; I shudder to think and why do this at all!

Real shame.

David Greene,

Woodhall Spa