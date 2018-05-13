I want to invite your readers to unite for Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Action Week, which takes place from May 21 - 27.

There are 11000 people living with dementia in Lincolnshire and too many face the condition alone without adequate support.

During the week we want people to take actions such as becoming a Dementia Friend, which allows people to learn a little bit more about what it’s like to live with dementia and then turn that understanding into action. In the East Midlands there are already 134,000 Dementia Friends. Help us increase that number at dementiafriends.org.uk

There will also be events taking place in Lincolnshire around the theme of community change. Get your family, friends or work colleagues to sign up and be the first to hear more about what’s happening locally at alzheimers.org.uk/DementiaActionWeek

There are other ways to get involved, such as fundraising with our Challenge Dementia Quiz pack or taking part in research through the Join Dementia Research campaign.

Whatever action you take, Alzheimer’s Society in Lincolnshire wants to hear about it.

Share what you are planning on social media by using #DAW2018 on Twitter or like your local Alzheimer’s Society Facebook page at facebook.com/AlzheimersSocietyEastMidlands

Nasim Minhas

Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager in Lincolnshire