Charity - Take time for Royal tea party

This spring we hope your readers will celebrate the Royal Wedding with their very own Right Royal Tea Party in aid of Meningitis Now.

Putting on a spread fit for a royal wedding is a piece of cake with our free fundraising pack and, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested charity donations rather than wedding presents, their loyal subjects can fulfil their wishes whilst helping families affected by this devastating disease.

A Royal-themed Time4Tea can be held anytime, not just on Saturday 19 May, the date of the Royal Wedding.

And it can take place anywhere – at home, at work, at school. Just pop the kettle on, slice up a cake or two, and invite friends, relatives and colleagues to enjoy a cuppa or perhaps even a glass of champagne.

The serious point is that If you do you’ll be helping to fight meningitis and move us one step closer to our vision of a future where no one in the UK dies from meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need to rebuild their life.

Sadly, despite developments in vaccines, meningitis and septicaemia continue to affect thousands every year and kill more under-5s than any other infectious disease.

Find out more at www.MeningitisNow.org and search for Time 4 Tea.

Elaine Close

Community Fundraiser, Meningitis Now