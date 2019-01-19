Brexit - Rations!

What impact, if anything, will Brexit have on the ordinary man in the street?

I had to laugh last week when a local radio station asked for listeners to comment on the fact a company was trying to sell a ‘Brexit box’ for £300.

Apparently, the box contains all the rations you’ll need after a hard Brexit.

The presenter claimed the potential for panic - and the need for rations - was just a PR stunt on behalf of the company.

Surely, by publicising this very item, the radio station was performing that very same function for the company, free of charge.

Yvonne Taylor

Via email