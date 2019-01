May I just say what a difference the new car park arrangements at the Kinema in the Woods have made.

At long last people appear to have stopped parking on our grass verges.

Yes, it will take time for them to recover, but hopefully this summer we will all have pride in Woodhall again - and not be embarrassed by the state of the verges.

I note as well that work appears to have finally started on the Spa Baths.

Things really do appear to be on the up.

Paul Douglas

Via email