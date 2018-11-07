Youngsters in Horncastle praised for ‘good behaviour’

Police in Horncastle have praised the town’s youngsters after reporting a trouble-free Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Traditionally, Halloween and Bonfire Night are among the busiest times of the year for officers who have to deal with reports of anti social behaviour.

However, Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team say they did not have to deal with any serious incidents.

PCSO Nigel Wass stressed the work put in by the team visiting local schools in the build-up to both nights had paid off.

Team members toured the area, handing out free sweets to people out and about celebrating Halloween.

PCSO Wass said: “We always visit the schools to talk to pupils and the message was - ‘enjoy yourselves but respect others’.

“I’m happy to say that message appeared to get across and a big thanks to everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Horncastle, Wragby NPT team are inviting people to them for a free ‘Brew and Biscuit’ as part of National Rural Crime day tomorrow (Thursday).

‘Open’ sessions in Wragby and Horncastle will offer a chance for people to have a chat with officers and raise any rural crime issues.

PCSO Wass said: “We will also be updating the public on our ongoing work around rural crime - including Operation Galileo, rural thefts and burglaries.”

In-between the engagement events, police will stage high visibility rural crime patrols to provide reassurance to the community.

Police will be at Wragby Market Place between 8-10am and will be joined by Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale.

Another session will be held at Horncastle Market Place (outside the Post Office) between 10.30-12.30 before rounding off at Snipe Dales Country Park near Hagworthingham between 1.30-3pm.

•Police have confirmed they used a drone in the early hours of last Saturday morning to help identify two men following reports of an attempted break-in at buildings at Snipe Dales.

As a result of images from the drone, the two men - aged 31 and 24 and from the local area - were taken into custody.