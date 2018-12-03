Young stars from Horncastle impress judges

It’s celebration time at Banovallum Grymnastics Club after a series of impressive performances at Witham Hill Invitation event.

Nine girls from Banovallum took part in the two-day event and returned with a host of medals. They competed in all events - floor, vault, bars, beam and trampette.

Liv Forward won a medal for her vault in the advanced recreational group.

At level 7, Jessie Pearson, Katy Bates, Nieve Steels, Amelia Wright-Wattan and Rachael Hall all competed. Nieve finished first on trampette, Amelia second on trampette and Rachael also secured a medal. Katy was close behind her teammates, just outside the medals. Jessie won a silver on beam.

The lower the level, the more difficult the routines become and Katelyn Allen, Abi Clarkson and Lola Johns have recently passed Level 6 at county level and moved up to Level 5.

Katelyn and Abi, in the aged 12 year group, challenged each other all the way. Abi won gold on vault with Katelyn 4th. Katelyn finished second on the beam and trampette with Abi in fourth (trampette). Lola competed really well ni the age 9 group.

Coach Debby Butler praised all the gymnasts and thanked Witham Hill for hosting an event which attracted 500 competitors.