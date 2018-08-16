Young Scothern golf enthusiast ready for charity fundraiser

A 12-year-old golf enthusiast is set to undertake his second gruelling challenge tomorrow (Friday, August 17) in aid of a local charity.

Will King, 12, will aim to complete three 18-hole golf courses in just one day.

The money raised will go to Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group (LDSSG) - a local parent-led charity who aim to enhance the lives of people with Down’s Syndrome and their families.

Will was inspired to support this charity after meeting local boy Niall McMorrow, eight, who has Down’s Syndrome.

A spokesman on behalf of LDSSG said: “Niall had a tricky start in life but now loves nothing more than going to school, playing with his little brother and supporting his friend Will on the golf course.

“The boys have formed a close band and Will’s commitment to both Niall and the charity means he is a real superhero to all.”

This is Will’s second golf challenge in support of LDSSG as last year he completed a 12-hour driving range marathon for the charity.

Will is set to tee off at Market Rasen Golf Course at 6.30am, playing with his golf buddy and supporter Guy Hardcastle.

He will then travel to the National Golf Centre at Woodhall Spa and finish the Bracken course and the world-famous Hotchkin course to complete his challenge.

Will was aiming to raise a target of £500, but has already smashed that.

The current total on his JustGiving page stands at £585. Click here to donate to Will King’s golf triathlon.