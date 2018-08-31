Young golfer smashes his charity fundraiser

At 6.30am, most 12-year-olds are still tucked up in bed, but for one young golf enthusiast, it was the perfect time to get out on the course.

Will King, from Scothern, was taking on the challenge of playing on three 18-hole courses in one day to raise money for the Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

After teeing off from the Market Rasen course at 6.30am, he travelled to the National Golf Centre at Woodhall Spa to complete the Braken course and Hotchkin course, where he sank the final putt at 7.30pm.

“We are very proud of him,” said his mum Amanda, who was with Will on the day.

“Will has been very keen to do this challenge and, if anything, we have had to curb his enthusiasm.”

Will was inspired to raise money for Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group (LDSSG) after a chance meeting with eight-year-old Niall McMorrow, who has Down’s Syndrome, over an ice-cream. The pair have now become firm friends.

A spokesman for LDSSG said: “Niall had a tricky start in life but now loves nothing more than going to school, playing with his little brother and supporting his friend Will on the golf course. The boys have formed a close bond and Will’s commitment to both Niall and the charity means he is a real superhero to all.”

LDSSG is a parent-led support group, which aims to enhance the lives of people with Down’s Syndrome and their families.

Supporting Will as he teed off was Helen Hewlett, Lincolnshire County Ladies Golf Champion and member of LDSSG.

Helen said: “It is important to get the word out there and help people understand what Down’s means.”

This is the second time Will, who has just received a golf scholarship to the Minster School, has raised money for LDSSG. Last year, he completed a 12-hour driving range marathon.

This time round Will set a target of £500, but so far he has raised more than £1,000. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/will-king-golf-triathlon to make a donation.