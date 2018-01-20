Young contestants wanted for TV show

Does your child have what it takes to be crowned Child Genius?

Wall to Wall are looking for children between the ages of eight and 12 to take part in the next series of Child Genius.

An Open Day is to be held next Saturday, January 27, in London, for anyone interested in the show.

It will include workshops, quick-fire quizzes, mensa challenges and strategy puzzles.

There will also be a chance to meet the Mensa team, Child Genius producers and other families.

For further details, or to register your child or children for the event, email child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or call 0207 241 9225.

It is aimed at children aged eight to 12, but siblings are also welcome to attend.