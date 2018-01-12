Young care leavers in East Lindsey to get council tax discount

Young people leaving care in East Lindsey are to have their council tax discounted in pioneering new plans to help them settle into society.

East Lindsey District Council is the first local authority to offer the grant, which will come into effect on April 1.

The policy will mean care leavers aged between 18 – 21 years will not need to pay council tax, recognising that young people leaving care are one of the most vulnerable groups in society without access to support and financial help from parents or a wider family network.

The decision builds on a Governmental push to ensure that local authorities do their best to help as they make the transition to independent living.

In East Lindsey there are currently 23 individuals who might benefit. Eligible individuals will be able to apply by completing an application form, which will be passed to care leavers by Lincolnshire County Council.

Portfolio Holder for Communities, Coun Wendy Bowkett, said: “By offering this discount, young people leaving care will be supported as they move into independent living.

“Supporting the District’s most vulnerable residents is a priority for the Council and becoming the first Council in Lincolnshire to offer this support for care leavers shows our commitment to this.”