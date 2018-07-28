You can help to raise cash for Poppy Appeal

The beautiful Stourton Estates at Baumber, near Horncastle, will be the venue for a major charity fundraising event later this year.

Gill Hodgson Fitness has confirmed the third annual ‘Your Way 5 & 10k’ will be held on Sunday September 9.

Following the success of the previous two events, the third walk, jog or run will be supporting the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal (Woodhall Spa & District branch)

Previous years have seen around 100 entrants on the course which can be completed over a 5k or 10k distance.

Local fitness instructor and personal trainer Gill Hodgson said: “The beautiful grounds of Stourton Estates are an ideal setting for this event.

“It brings the local community of all ages and abilities together.

“This year. we are remembering 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“As Poppy Appeal organiser for my local British Legion branch, I feel it is only fitting that this year’s event supports it.

“I’m very grateful to Helen and Antony Strawson for again letting us use Stourton Estates as our charity event location.”

In 2017, the funds raised exceeded £2,500 and were divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Horncastle based responders LIVES.

Gill added: “In previous years, we have seen families, groups, and school team entries.

“I’m really pleased that this event is so diverse in its appeal.

“We have folk who wander the course at their leisure - and serious running competitors.

“We offer medals and a time clock, which can be important if competing, and fun for spectators too.”

•If you would like to support this event by participating, click here for application forms - or contact Gill on 07538 545409.

The entry fee is £10 in advance of the evebnt - or £15 on the actual day.

Groups, individuals and familes are welcome.

There will be limited spaces available on the day.

Refreshments and activities will be available for spectators.

In addition to participants, volunteers are required to act as route marshals and cover first aid duties.

For further information about the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal locally, please contact Gill via email at paogillhodgsonrbl@gmail.com