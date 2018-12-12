Wreath tradition continues for Horncastle schools

Horncastle’s two senior schools performed the tradition of laying a Christmas wreath at the grave of Susan Jobson last week.

The tradition was a request made in the will of George Jobson in tribute to his mother.

The Jobson Trust funds donations to worthy groups and individuals.

Pictured are Charles McNab and Laura Walton, Banovallum head boy and girl; Paul Brewster, QEGS chair of governors; Christina Chapman, Jobson Trust; Sarah Steel, Chatterton’s; Rainer Barnes, Jobson Trust; Thomas Massey and Joanna Ward, head boy and girl at QEGS.