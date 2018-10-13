Wreath making at Woodhall Spa

Members of Spa Afternoon WI held a fabric Christmas wreath workshop, which saw 15 ladies complete their wreaths with no sewing involved.

Although festive season is some way off, they also enjoyed drinks and mince pies.

Everyone agreed it had been an extremely enjoyable event and were keen to undertake another one - so this month, a workshop to make a felt poppy brooch was arranged.

These are just two of the activities which take place in addition to the monthly meetings, both in Woodhall and through the WI federation office in Horncastle.