Wragby round-up

WI and movie nights

Bit of bling - ‘From Rocks to Riches’ is the topic for members of the WI at their next meeting, which takes place in the town hall on January 8.

Members are also invited to search their jewellery boxes and choose from their own ‘Rocks’ so they can enter the competition for a necklace and if they have a hardy bloom defying the wintery weather in their garden, they can enter the flower of the month competition too.

The first three in each competition will be awarded points and the members who have totted up the most points by the end of the year will be awarded a trophy and prizes at annual meeting in March.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm and, as always, an invitation is extended to anyone interested to join them.

Visitors charge for meetings is £4, which includes supper.

As well as the full programme of monthly meetings, there are many social events and visits arranged.

They also take part in events arranged by the local Witham Group of WI’s and the wider Lincolnshire North Federation.

Further details are available from the president, Margaret Kane on 01673 858067.

Film Society - For the last film of 2017, the audience at the community cinema were able to sit back and enjoy all singing and dancing classic movie ‘The Jolson Story’.

In the new year, audiences can look forward to Judie Dench and Billy Connolly in Mrs Brown.

The 1997, certificate PG film, based on the story of Queen Victoria and her Scottish gillie Mr Brown, will be shown on Wednesday January 24.

Membership of the community cinema costs £5 for the season, with ticket prices on the night £3 for members and £5 for non-members.

Children’s admission is £2.

More details on membership is available from Barbara Bartlett on 01673 857480 or at the town hall on film nights.

In addition to the main film, there is a programme of monthly ‘Read to Reel’ films.

As they are screened under a special licence, an admission charge cannot be made. Instead, a £3 charge is requested for the coffee and biscuits served during the interval.

The next film is on Wednesday January 10, when Sense of an Ending, certificate 15, will be shown.

The film tells of a man who becomes haunted by his past and is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to rethink his current situation in life.

You do not have to be a member of the Wragby Reading Group or to have read the book to attend the screening of these films.

The Reading Group meetings are held at the Community Hub on Millbrook Business Park on the second Monday of each month at 7pm.