Wragby News

Spring show and council

Spring show - Wragby Community Gardeners Club’s Annual Spring Show will be held in the town hall this Saturday, March 30.

Entries can be taken to the hall between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The hall will open at 10.30am to the public.

Go along to view the entries, while also enjoying coffee, cakes and a raffle.

Parish council - The next meeting, and the last before the elections, will be in the town hall on Monday, April 1.

The council meeting starts at 7.15pm with an open session for members of the public to raise any matters, with the formal meeting at 7.30pm.