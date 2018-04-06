Wragby news

Jumble, coffee and film

Jumble - The popular annual spring jumble sale in aid of the Dove Park Bowls Club will be held in the town hall this Saturday, April 7.

There will be a range of stalls, including good quality clothing for all age groups, household goods and bric a brac.

There will also be a selection of home made cakes and an opportunity to try your luck in the tombola, together with a big raffle too.

Tea and biscuits will be available in the annex.

Doors open at 2pm, with admission 20p.

Easter coffee - Members of the Wragby and District Social Group welcomed family members and friends to their Easter Coffee Morning, when there was a chance to chat, as well as aiming for a prize on the tombola and raffle.

There was also a competition for an egg shaped Easter Card, with the entry by Faith Jefferies receiving the most votes on the day.

The event raised £240, which will go towards the cost of coach hire for the summer monthly meetings.

Thanks go to all who gave their support and donated goods and prizes for the event.

Read to Reel - The last film of the season for the Read to Reel programme will be the 1989 film ‘When Harry Met Sally’, certificate 15.

Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, the film argues the question can men and women simply be friends.

Admission cannot be charged for these films, as they are screened under a special licence, so a charge is therefore requested of £3 for the interval coffee and biscuits.

The screening will be in the town hall next Wednesday, April 11.