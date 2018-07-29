Wragby initiative means kids can eat ‘free’ in summer holidays

Children in Wragby will be able to ‘eat free’ during the school summer holidays - thanks to a new initiative.

‘Wragby Chef’ was launched earlier this year by Norma Higton and a team of volunteers.

They decided they did not want parents to worry about their children missing out on food at holiday lunch times.

Thanks to Wragby Primary School for providing the use of the former pre-school building - now known as Hansards Hive - and the generosity of local businesses and people who have helped by donating food andcash, Wragby Chef will be open each week day from 12.30-1.30 during the summer break.

Mrs Higton is assisted by Julie Pounds - who first highlighted the need for the project - Julie Swift and Marion Doxey.

They are asking for more volunteers who will join a rota covering the sessions. Duties include preparing food and clearing away.

Wragby Chef was first opened during the Easter break and proved to be very successful as 102 lunches were served over the nine days.

During the recent half term holiday, 49 lunches were served over four days.

The menu currently includes sandwiches with a variety of fillings, fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Parents are welcome as coffee and tea is available.

The ‘team’ is considering a wider choice, including pasta bakes, as they have been offered the use of the kitchen facilities at the nearby Methodist Chapel.

A local chef has also offered to join the rota of volunteers.

Mrs Higton is a volunteer at the Wragby Hub and already prepares lunches for older members of the community on alternate Fridays so the possibility of the children joining in with these is being considered.

Help and advice has also been sought from various groups and organisations with contributions from Chapman Charitable Trust at Louth and Wragby Parish Council.

•To volunteer, contact 01673 858293 or by email sittacc@aol.com