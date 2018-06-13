Wragby Fire Station set to host new community fair

A new event aiming to bring the Wragby community together is set to launch next month - and it could become an annual fixture.

With a growing population in the Wragby area, newcomers can often be unaware of sports and social groups on offer in the area.

With this in mind, Wragby Fire Station and library will host a community fair which will give groups and organisations a chance to showcase what they do.

The fair, which will be held at Wragby Fire Station on July 1 from 10am to 4pm, will see more than 20 local clubs and organisations, as well as companies, shops and online enterprises taking part.

Organiser Lyn Freeman, who is also a Watch Manager and on-call firefighter in Wragby, is confident that the event could attract up to 300 people.

She said: “We have been really delighted with the number of local groups who have come forward wanting to get involved.

“At this stage we have more than 20 groups who have booked stalls to promote what they do.

“We hope this event will bring the community together so that everyone is aware of the great things that are happening in the town.”

With fun and games for children, art groups and traders appealing to adults, there is set to be something for everyone.

The community fair will also provide an opportunity to find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter.

Coun Nick Worth, Executive Member for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “These kind of events are so positive on all fronts.

“Not only does it see people and communities getting together, but it also helps Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue come into contact with people interested in becoming a firefighter.

“Being a firefighter and giving something back to the community is not only very rewarding, but also very enjoyable and it is events like this that help us to get that message across.”

The community fair will be held on Sunday, July 1, from 10am to 4pm, at Wragby Fire Station in Millbrook Business Park, Millbrook Lane, Wragby.

• Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is recruiting for on-call firefighters across the county. Call 0800 3580 204 or click here to find out more.