Wragby couple Derek and Jean Turner have said a massive thank-you after a display of Christmas lights raised £1,429 for St Barnabas Hospice.

For the last 14 years, the couple out on a brilliant display outside their home in Louth Road, Wragby.

And this year proved to be the largest amount they have raised, topping the 2017 total by £300.

Derek, an 81 year old retired electrical engineer - and his wife have raised £7,000 from donations.

They are already planning an even bigger display for 2018.