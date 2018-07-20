Worm Charming Championship coming to Wragby

The Central Lincolnshire Worm Charming Championship will take place this Saturday, July 21, at Dove Park beside the bowling green in Wragby.

Contestants have 15 minutes to charm as many worms to the surface as possible.

Methods to charm worms will include tapping on the ground, or watering the ground with any liquid you can drink.

It is priced at £5 for a three-metre square plot, and teams can be two or three people - a tapper and worm collectors.

The event will be overseen by the ‘Worm Master’ and prizes will be awarded for the child and adult who collects the most worms.

The current UK record is 567 worms collected in 15 minutes in a three-metre square plot - will anyone beat it?

Worms collected will be cared for and carefully placed back in the soil afterwards.

• The 2012 Worm Charming Championships were held in Woodhall Spa.

The winning team - The Malley family - charmed 104 worms in 30 minutes using music, forks, vibrations or simply by jumping up and down.