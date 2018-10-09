World War Two object discovered in Alford

Alford was a hub of police activity yesterday morning, (Monday, October 8), after an object was discovered in Tothby Lane.

Lincolnshire Police have said they now believe the object to be a Second World War mortar.

Police officers rushed to the scene, alongisde the bomb disposal unit, (EOD).

According to the police, the mortar was discovered on farm land at around 8.20am and was dealt with in a safe and timely manner.

There was no damage to the area or injuries during the collection of the mortar.