Works will preserve future of Horncastle’s Stanhope Memorial

Works are being carried out on the Stanhope Memorial, in Market Place, Horncastle, to help preserve its future.

Speaking to the Horncastle News yesterday (Friday), a spokesperson from East Lindsey District Council confirmed: “Paul Ellis, Stone Mason is currently carrying out cleaning and re-pointing work to the memorial to preserve its future

“Paul has previously worked on the Clock Tower at Skegness for the council and he also worked on Lincoln Cathedral for a few years.

“The work will take approximately a week to 10 days to complete.”

Horncastle Town Council also received correspondence from East Lindsey District Council dealing other works regarding the memorial.

A statement from ELDC added: “There is also a new bollard to be installed to replace the one that is currently missing and the damaged limestone paving setts around the base will be replaced to match the existing.”