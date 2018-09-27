Work appears to have started on converting Achurch and Sons

Work appears to have started on converting a former hardware store into a Costa Coffee outlet in Horncastle’s Market Place.

Achurch and Sons left the premises at the end of July - ending a 100-year-plus association with the town - after owners Keith Gosling and business partner David Spratt decided to retire.

Costa had already secure planning permission for the premises and work was expected to start a number of weeks ago.

However, contractors have now moved in and started work on converting the premises.

Costa are intending to open a 95-cover outlet over two floors.

There will also be new signage although the exterior of the building - in a conservation area - will not change.

It was a surprise when a major high street chain announced it intended to open in Horncastle.

Many people welcomed the move although there was some concern expressed about the impact on the town’s existing coffee houses and cafes.

*Costa have not responded to requests from the Horncastle News to comment on their plans, including when the outlet will open.