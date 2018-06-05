Woodhall Spa woman ready to call time on her fundraising

A Woodhall Spa woman is ready to call time on her fundraising for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance...once she has cleared her garage!

Ruby Salmon, who is 84, still takes part in car boot sales to raise cash for the Air Ambulance.

She is ready to handover another £650 after her latest round of fundraising.

However, she has confirmed her garage at home is close to being emptied of suitable items to sell.

Mrs Salmon recently raised £220 from a car boot at her home but a similar event the following day was ruined by bad weather.

Since then, she has travelled to various locations for sales, collecting another £430.

Mrs Salmon said she started raising funds for the Air Ambulance in 2006, along with her ‘late’ husband George.

Since then, she’s relied on people like Josie Cutting for help.

Mrs Salmon said: “I think the Air Ambulance does an absolutely marvellous job.

“They help save so many lives, because they get people to hospital so quickly.”

Mrs Salmon has certificates from the Air Ambulance, thanking her for her support.

She adds: “I’m a member of the Welcome Club in Woodhall Spa and one of our guest speakers was from the Air Ambulance. It was amazing learning how much it costs to keep the service going.

“I only raise a few hundred pounds. I’d love to carry on but I’m not getting any younger and I’m not as mobile as I once was.

“Once the garage is clear - and I can see the floor that will be it.

“I’ve enjoyed it over the years and it gets you out and you meet people.”

Mrs Salmon collected items to sell after a couple of house clearances involving her family.

She explained: “The family were going to throw everything on the tip but I said: ‘Wait a minute, I’ll have it.’

“I’ve sold quite a lot and I suppose every little helps.”