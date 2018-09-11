Woodhall Spa TV star and comedian is awarded honorary degree

Robert Webb, one of the UK’s leading comedians, returned ‘home’ today (Tuesday) to collect an honorary degree from the University of Lincoln.

Mr Webb, who is also a renowned actor and writer, donned his cap and gown at the ceremony as he collected an honorary Doctor of Letters.

Mr Webb spent much of his early life in Woodhall Spa and was educated at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle.

He is best known as half of the comedy double act Mitchell and Webb and TV series Peep Show.

He published his number one best-selling memoir, How Not To Be a Boy, and has a new book due out next year.

He said: “I am literally being honoured today, and that’s really how it feels to me.

“I was surprised and delighted to be asked and thought, ‘what a lark’, it would be rude not to..

“ My advice to those graduating is to find something you love and take every opportunity to practice it – and there should also be a plea for tolerance, like every good episode of Star Trek.”