Woodhall Spa supermarket acts after Horncastle News front page

A Woodhall Spa supermarket has joined in big-hearted efforts to collect items for Horncastle’s Community Food Larder.

As revealed in the News last week, demand for the larder is at an all-time high with volunteers having handed out more than 1,500 meakls this year - twice as many as 2016.

After reading details of the story, management and staff at Budgens Supermarket, in Tattershall Road, Woodhall Spa, have set up a collection point for donated items.

Store manager James Shepherd said: “Until reading your front page story, I was unaware of the larder.

“I realised there was currently no collection point within Woodhall Spa.

“I therefore contacted the charity and am pleased to say that we now have one of their drop off points located within our store.

“Without your story, we would not have been aware of the larder’s great work.”

Based at Horncastle Community Centre, the larder responds to referrals from social and health professionals over a wide area covering Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Coningsby, Tattershall and surrounding villages.

A spokesman for the larder - run entirely by volunteers - said they were grateful to Budgens.

He added: “There are already collection points in Horncastle, Coningsby and Hemingby too - this (Bugdens) fills in a gap.

“Not only do the the collections points gather useful products to put on the shelves at the larder, their presence is a reminder that the food bank exists and no-one has to do without food.”

As well as food, less obvious items like tissues, sanitary products and washing powder are welcome.