Woodhall Spa shop helps raise awareness

A Woodhall Spa boutique is supporting Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month (March) to help their customers to be aware of the symptoms of this silent killer.

Jayne Morris, pictured above at the Huckle Buckle women’s clothing store in The Broadway, explained that small cards with information about the disease will be available for customers to pick up and keep in their purse or handbag for reference.

There is no donation required.

The ‘Keep It In Your Bag’ cards are provided by the Gill Harler Fund charity.

Visit http://gillharlerfund.org for further details.