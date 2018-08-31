Woodhall Spa set for future after library gets coding kit

A new computer coding kit at Woodhall Spa Library will open a door to the digital world for the local community.

Woodhall Spa Connect has been providing access to computer technology and training for local people, but is now in the process of disbanding, so has kindly donated its remaining £2,200 funding to Woodhall Spa Library.

The money has been used to buy a selection of computer coding equipment, which will help youngsters and their families develop their digital skills.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, member for Woodhall Spa and Wragby, said: “Local libraries have long been a place where people can learn new skills, but in the modern world that means much more than books on shelves.

“This new equipment, and the activities the library staff will develop around it, will appeal to children, helping them acquire essential skills for the digital age.

“We’re very grateful to Woodhall Spa Connect for their donation, which I’m sure will be a greatly benefit.”

The kit includes Lego WeDo - codeable Lego kits that make robots you can programme with an iPad, Lego starter kit - a set of Lego blocks to build an environment for your Lego WeDo robot to explore and codeable circuit boards to help understand the basics of coding.