A Woodhall Spa man has appeared before magistrates in Boston on allegations of historic sexual abuse.

Brian Richard Fisher, 45, of Duckpool Lane, Stixwould, Woodhall Spa, faces a total of six charges that he indecently assaulted the same girl, who was under the age of 16 at the time, on a number of occasions between December 1999 and July 2008.

Magistrates sent the case for trial at Lincoln Crown Court for a first hearing on March 7.

No pleas were entered.