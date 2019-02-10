Woodhall Spa Lions are a roaring success

If you happen to bump into Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse in the woods in Woodhall Spa this Easter then don’t worry...it’s probably just a few local Lions!

The annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt is one of the main fundraisers organised by Woodhall Spa Lions.

All smiles: Woodhall Spa Lions Club presented cheques to charities and groups, including Woodhall Spa Football Club and Woodhall Spa Scouts. Picture: John Aron.

The ’hunt’ sees Lions’ members dress up in fancy dress costumes - including Donald and Mickey - to help the children (and their parents) find hidden eggs.

There are other events throughout the year to help the Lions raise vital funds.

All that hard work is certainly paying off.

This month, the Lions presented cheques to a number local groups, organisations and charities in a ceremony at the Abbey Lodge.

The Lions took ELDC leader Craig leyland out shopping - and he was blindfolded to help raise awareness of World Sight Day.

The recipients were:

•The Woodhall Spa Brownies;

•Woodhall Spa Scouts;

•Age Concern Lindsey who provide a luncheon club and other activities each week at Alexandra Road;

•The Brittle Bone Society;

•The Sensory Garden appeal at Jubilee Park;

•An appeal by Bucknall Parish Council to raise funds for a defibrillator in every village in the local area;

•Woodhall Spa Football club;

•The Woodhall Spa in Bloom group.

Lions’ president John Ginty says it was ‘fantastic’ to be able to make donations to groups who do such much for the local community and who rely on volunteers.

He adds: “The presentation is definitely one of the highlights of our year and it was really great to see so many happy faces.

”Often, people aren’t aware of how much these groups and charities do to help people in the Woodhall area,

“The luncheon club is just one example. For some people who attend, it’s the only time they get to meet someone, enjoy a chat and a hot meal.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to help - and it is what the Lions are all about.”

The Lions are all volunteers themselves - a hard working team of all ages and professions.

The more money they raise, the more organisations they can help.

Mr Ginty added: “When we first started, it was mainly (raising money) for national and international causes.

“That still goes on but being able to help local groups is really important to us.”

Apart from the Easter Egg Hunt, Lions raise money from events like Woodhall Christmas Market and a Santa Dash.

In May, they are staging a Grand Ball at the Petwood Hotel.

Next year, they are planning a tournament at the internationally renowned Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Mr Ginty added: “We are always looking for new ideas - and new members.

“We’re a really friendly group of all ages. We have a lot of social activities and it is great when we all get together.

‘We only hold an official meeting once a month so it is not a big commitment.”

The Spa club was originally formed in 2002 by 23 ‘community minded’ people. Since then, it has helped countless groups and individuals and the team of 2019 is determined to ensure that carries on.

•The Spa Club is part of the world’s largest service organisation. Members meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Petwood Hotel. More details from www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/woodhallspa/ or email woodhallspa.lions@gmail.com